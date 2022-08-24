Home States Telangana

Telangana: IIIT-Basara students start stir over suicide on campus

Suresh Rathod, a first year B. Tech student of the IIIT-Basara in Nirmal district, died by suicide in his hostel room on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Suresh Rathod, a first-year B. Tech student of the IIIT-Basara in the Nirmal district, died by suicide in his hostel room on Tuesday. There was no suicide note. According to the police, some of the students noticed through the window that Rathod, a native of Dichpally, was hanging from the ceiling. They forced open the door while others summoned an ambulance. The 19-year-old student was rushed to the Nirmal government hospital where doctors confirmed his death.

Reacting to the news, student union leaders blamed the varsity administration for Rathod’s death, alleging that even after an hour of being informed, the administration failed to respond while there was no ambulance available on the campus at the time. They said that they were forced to summon an ambulance, losing precious time in the process.

Soon after, students began gathering in front of the campus and staged a protest against the varsity management. They blocked the road and when the police tried to get them to call off the road blockade, they attacked a police vehicle, smashing its windscreen. They later shifted their protest to inside the campus premises.

IIIT-Basara Director P Satish Kumar tried to convince the students to call off their protest. Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased visited the Nirmal hospital and complained that the body shifted to the hospital without informing them. They also raised doubts about Rathod taking the extreme step since there was no apparent reason for him to do so.

Meanwhile, Congress and BJP leaders visited the hospital and met Rathod’s family. BJP MP Soyam Bapu Rao demanded the resignation of Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy. Speaking to Express Nirmal SP Ch Praveen Kumar said that a case has been filed on the basis of a complaint lodged by Rathod’s parents. “We have seized his mobile phone and are trying to ascertain the reason behind his suicide.”

