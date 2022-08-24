Telangana:13-yr-old raped by three including two minors

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: In a shocking incident that came to light on Tuesday, a 13-year-old girl, studying in Class VI in a government school, was allegedly sexually assaulted by two minors and one youth several times a few months ago.

As the girl was suffering from fever for the past couple of days, her mother took her to a hospital on Monday night. Doctors at the hospital informed the mother that the minor was six months pregnant. When she questioned the girl about it, she revealed the ordeal she underwent multiple times at the hands of three people from the village.

The parents lodged a complaint with the Nellikudur police. According to the complaint, the three accused belonged to the same village. Meanwhile, the accused fled the village. Thorrur DSP A Raghu Babu said a case has been registered.

