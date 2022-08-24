Home States Telangana

TRS disrupting yatra to divert attention: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay

Speaking to the media, Sanjay challenged the Chief Minister to suspend Kavitha from the party till such time she is proved innocent of any wrong-doings in the liquor scam.

Published: 24th August 2022 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of resorting to arresting BJP leaders in order to divert the attention of the people and thus protect his daughter and MLC K Kavitha from the Delhi liquor scam probe. “The CM is creating obstacles in the Praja Sangrama Yatra,” the Karimnagar MP said, after being left at his residence by police.

Speaking to the media, Sanjay challenged the Chief Minister to suspend Kavitha from the party till such time she is proved innocent of any wrong-doings in the liquor scam. Referring to his Praja Sangarama Yatra, the MP said it will be continued and the concluding day public meeting will be held despite the State government’s efforts to stop it.

He alleged that BJP activists were being arrested for raising the TRS's corrupt and illegal activities. “KCR is scared that the BJP will win the Munugode Assembly bypoll as his public meeting in the segment was an utter flop. The very next day, people in their thousands attended the BJP public meeting voluntarily,” Sanjay claimed. He said that the TRS disrupted his yatra even though it is being conducted peacefully and is his democratic right.

