15-year-old student’s death due to fever sparks protest, bandh call in Telangana

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Protests broke out after a 15-year-old Class X student identified as Alam Rajesh passed away of suspected viral fever in the Eluru Ashram School situated in Panchkalpet Mandal of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district. A bandh has been called on Thursday to protest the incident.

Students and family members staged a protest in front of the hospital and blocked the Mancherial to Asifabad road, accusing the hostel authorities of negligence. They said that Rajesh was suffering from fever for the past three days but the authorities failed to provide him treatment.

The protesters said that the boy was finally administered treatment after his parents reached the hostel and shifted him to the hospital. However, doctors at the Asifabad hospital referred him to RIMS Government Hospital but he passed away on the way, the protesters said.

The protesters alleged that the students of the government ashram schools are suffering from food poisoning, are anaemic and suffer stomach-related ailments but their health issues are neglected by the authorities. Asifabad RDO Siddam Dattu visited the spot and assured action. Police shifted the body to Rajesh’s village.

Meanwhile, student unions called an educational institution bandh in the district on Thursday in protest against the “negligence” of the authorities leading to the death of Rajesh. They also alleged that the officials and administration failed to support the family of the student.

ADILABAD: Protests broke out after a 15-year-old Class X student identified as Alam Rajesh passed away of suspected viral fever in the Eluru Ashram School situated in Panchkalpet Mandal of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district. A bandh has been called on Thursday to protest the incident. Students and family members staged a protest in front of the hospital and blocked the Mancherial to Asifabad road, accusing the hostel authorities of negligence. They said that Rajesh was suffering from fever for the past three days but the authorities failed to provide him treatment. The protesters said that the boy was finally administered treatment after his parents reached the hostel and shifted him to the hospital. However, doctors at the Asifabad hospital referred him to RIMS Government Hospital but he passed away on the way, the protesters said. The protesters alleged that the students of the government ashram schools are suffering from food poisoning, are anaemic and suffer stomach-related ailments but their health issues are neglected by the authorities. Asifabad RDO Siddam Dattu visited the spot and assured action. Police shifted the body to Rajesh’s village. Meanwhile, student unions called an educational institution bandh in the district on Thursday in protest against the “negligence” of the authorities leading to the death of Rajesh. They also alleged that the officials and administration failed to support the family of the student.