BJP, TRS propping up issues for personal benefit: Telangana Congress chief Revanth

The Central agencies will raid people close to the Chief Minister whenever there is an election in the State.

Published: 25th August 2022 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 03:11 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday alleged that the BJP and TRS governments have brought Delhi liquor scam, IT raids in the city, and “hate speech” to the fore for political advantage in the Munugode byelection.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, Revanth alleged that the Hyderabad-based companies, which were recently raided, are ‘benamis’ of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his son IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao. He said the BJP government is targeting companies related to the Chief Minister so that the pink party surrenders to the saffron party.

“The Central agencies will raid people close to the Chief Minister whenever there is an election in the State. However, after the election, the cases will remain in cold storage. Similarly, during the Huzurabad and Dubbaka byelection, the TRS government made land grabbing and money laundering allegations against Eatala Rajender and M Raghunandhan Rao and took no action after the election,” he said.

