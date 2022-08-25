Home States Telangana

Cyberabad cops nab two cybercriminals from UP, seize Rs 9 crore cash

During the probe, the cops found that the accused were residents of the Ravi Nagar area in UP.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad cybercrime sleuths on Wednesday arrested two Uttar Pradesh-based offenders for allegedly cheating people to the tune of Rs 9 crore. Cops also seized Rs 9 crore in cash from them.

Sources said Cyberabad officials along with Mughalsarai Kotwali police of Uttar Pradesh raided a house in which the accused Abhishek Jain and Krishna Yadav stayed. They were charged in cybercrime-related cases in 2021 for making a fraudulent stock trading app and cheating customers. Police teams were on the lookout for the two accused since 2021.

During the probe, the cops found that the accused were residents of the Ravi Nagar area in UP. A team of police reached UP on Tuesday night and went to the location on Wednesday morning. After the arrest, they were produced before the Chandauli court for a prisoner-on-transit warrant.

