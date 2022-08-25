Hyderabad court bars BJP from linking TRS MLC Kavitha to Delhi liquor scam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: K Kavitha, TRS MLC and daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, got a major relief on Wednesday with the City Civil Court in Hyderabad issuing an injunction directing BJP leaders not to use her name in the Delhi liquor scam.

Kavitha had on Tuesday filed the injunction petition against BJP MP Parvesh Verma and Manjinder Singh Sirsa, a Delhi BJP leader. The court issued summons to them and directed that no one make irrational negative comments on social media or electronic media.

Parvesh Verma had alleged that the family members of the Chief Minister were present at meetings held at a five-star hotel to formulate the Delhi excise policy. Sirsa had spoken to the media as well and claimed that Kavitha attended discussions on Delhi’s excise policy in the five-star hotel.

Terming their allegations as baseless, Kavitha knocked on the doors of the City Civil Court. Appearing for Kavitha, advocate Mohith Reddy informed the court that the respondents had levelled unfounded accusations against his client. He claimed that the media had given priority to spreading the false accusations since they belonged to a national party.

The attorney went on to say that those in positions of responsibility should not make such misleading claims to the media. He pleaded with the court to order them to offer an unequivocal apology to Kavitha.

The court will continue hearing the case on September 13.

