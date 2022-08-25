Home States Telangana

Padayatra to continue despite KCR’s continued efforts to stall it, says Telangana BJP chief Bandi

As police got the wind of a possible attack planned on Sanjay’s deeksha on Wednesday, security was beefed-up at his residence by posting around 50 police personnel to prevent it.

BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar participates in a deeksha in Karimnagar on Wednesday

BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar participates in a deeksha in Karimnagar on Wednesday

HYDERABAD: Alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was conspiring with the AIMIM to create communal riots in Hyderabad, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday said the TRS supremo was doing so to divert the attention of the people from the reports of the alleged involvement of his daughter and TRS MLC K Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam.

Sanjay, along with BJP leaders, participated in a dharna at his residence in the Chaitanyapuri locality of Karimnagar to protest against the State government’s efforts to stall his Praja Sangrama Yatra and the growing attacks on BJP workers by TRS workers.

In the evening, he held a meeting with the leaders of six erstwhile districts, where he chalked out plans to hold a massive public meeting in Hanamkonda at 2 pm on August 27, marking the conclusion of the third phase of his padayatra, which will be attended by BJP national president JP Nadda.

Addressing media persons, he said the BJP was carrying out its Praja Sangrama Yatra democratically by questioning the Chief Minister and explaining how he has failed to keep his election promises. “As a responsible party, we are instilling confidence in the people. We are not instigating them against anyone. Come what may, we will hold the padayatra, even if the CM sends his men with rods and stones. Our party workers will not rest till we demolish your fortress and drive your family out of Telangana,” he declared.

As police got the wind of a possible attack planned on Sanjay’s deeksha on Wednesday, security was beefed-up at his residence by posting around 50 police personnel to prevent it.A deeksha was also held at BJP’s party office in Nampally on Wednesday, where Tollywood actress Jeevitha Rajasekhar accused the CM’s family members of receiving commissions from all the bars, pubs, malls and multiplexes in the city.
She said that the owners of those business establishments had told her how money was being extorted from them.

