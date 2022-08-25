Home States Telangana

Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao slams Centre’s silence on state's share of Krishna river water

Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday criticised the Central government for not deciding on Telangana’s share of Krishna river water.

Published: 25th August 2022

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

MEDAK: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday criticised the Central government for not deciding on Telangana’s share of Krishna river water. He said that the Centre was trying to create trouble for Telangana by not deciding on the share of river water even after eight years of the State’s formation.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating the double-bedroom houses at Pilli Kottal in Medak town.
Speaking on the occasion, Harish accused the NDA government at the Centre of discriminating against Telangana. He said the Central government deceived youths the most by promising two crore jobs every year.

