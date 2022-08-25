Home States Telangana

Telangana government employee climbs Europe’s highest peak; second summit in 10 days

Mount Elbrus is situated in the western part of the Caucasus and is the highest peak of the Caucasus Mountains.

Yemula Nithin poses with the Indian flag after climbing Mt Elbrus, (18,510 ft) on Wednesday

HYDERABAD: Yemula Nithin, a Junior Assistant with the Information and Public Relations Department of the Telangana government, and a certified mountaineer from Hyderabad, has once again achieved a rare feat by climbing Europe’s highest peak Mount Elbrus (18,510 ft) on Wednesday.

Mount Elbrus is situated in the western part of the Caucasus and is the highest peak of the Caucasus Mountains. The dormant volcano rises 5,642 metres above sea level and it is the highest stratovolcano in Eurasia.

Earlier, Nithin successfully summited Africa’s highest peak — Mount Kilimanjaro (19,341 ft) - on the eve of Independence day and displayed a 75-feet-long Tricolour to mark 75 years of independent India. He underwent a basic mountaineering course at the Indian Himalayan Centre and Adventure Ecotourism in Sikkim.

Nithin has become the first person to climb the two highest volcano peaks of two different continents in a span of 10 days. I&PR officials congratulated him and also expressed their best wishes.

