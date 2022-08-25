Telangana's 'WE Hub' tide to push small and medium businesses led by women entrepreneurs 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a move to empower women-led small businesses, Telangana’s state-led incubator for women entrepreneurs, WE Hub has entered into MoU with Tide, the UK’s SME-focused business financial platform.

This year-long partnership is set to elevate Tide’s India Chapter of ‘Women in Business’ and enable aspiring women entrepreneurs across India to both start and grow their businesses and overcome administrative challenges.

The Women in Business programme is aimed at digitally transforming businesses in tier 2 and tier 3 regions. With this partnership, women entrepreneurs not just in Telangana, but pan-India will have access to Tide’s comprehensive financial admin and advisory services, facilitating their inclusion in the formal economy - ensuring timely and adequate access to financial services.

Lack of access to formal credit along with a high rejection rate by lending institutions is a key factor behind the low growth rate of women SMEs.

