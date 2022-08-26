Home States Telangana

Alcoholic man kills pregnant wife, ends life in Telangana

The couple, who married six years ago, has a four-year-old girl child. The accused used to depend on his wife and her parents for his daily expenses.

Published: 26th August 2022 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 03:20 AM   |  A+A-

knife, murder, death, stab

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: A man, who is addicted to alcohol, killed his six-month pregnant wife and later died by suicide in Chityala village under Tadwai police station limits in Kamareddy district on Thursday.
According to police, S Sanjivulu, 26, asked his wife, S Ramya, for money for his daily expenses. Ramya, who is a beedi worker, refused to give him money. This led to a heated argument between them.

In a fit of rage, he hacked his wife to death with an axe. Later, he injured himself with the axe. His parents, with the help of locals, immediately shifted him to a government hospital in Kamareddy where he was declared brought dead.

The bodies were handed over to the family after the autopsy. Police have registered a case in this connection and started an investigation. The couple, who married six years ago, has a four-year-old girl child. The accused used to depend on his wife and her parents for his daily expenses.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Alcoholic man pregnant wife murder
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad with party leader Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Azad resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership. (Photo | PTI)
Azad quits Congress, blames Rahul for putting a coterie of inexperienced sycophants in charge
(From left) Rahul Rawat, Tanveer Ahmed and Anirudh Sharma
Youth-led start-up to send 40 satellites to compile space debris data
Gautam Adani
Now, S&P Ratings points at high debts of Adanis
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp