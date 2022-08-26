Alcoholic man kills pregnant wife, ends life in Telangana

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: A man, who is addicted to alcohol, killed his six-month pregnant wife and later died by suicide in Chityala village under Tadwai police station limits in Kamareddy district on Thursday.

According to police, S Sanjivulu, 26, asked his wife, S Ramya, for money for his daily expenses. Ramya, who is a beedi worker, refused to give him money. This led to a heated argument between them.

In a fit of rage, he hacked his wife to death with an axe. Later, he injured himself with the axe. His parents, with the help of locals, immediately shifted him to a government hospital in Kamareddy where he was declared brought dead.

The bodies were handed over to the family after the autopsy. Police have registered a case in this connection and started an investigation. The couple, who married six years ago, has a four-year-old girl child. The accused used to depend on his wife and her parents for his daily expenses.

