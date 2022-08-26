Home States Telangana

BJP confident of nod from Hanamkonda Arts College

Published: 26th August 2022 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite the Hanamkonda Arts College administration announcing the cancellation of BJP’s public meeting on its premises on August 27, party leaders are confident of still holding it there. On Thursday, BJP’s padayatra in-charge G Manohar Reddy said that the college administration was pressured by the State government not to allow the public meeting.

He said that Rs 5 lakh was paid to the college administration on August 23, and that parking areas and helipad areas were also being made ready for the event in which BJP national president JP Nadda would be the chief guest.“Just like we got the police notice stalling the Praja Sangrama Yatra sc-rapped by the court, we know how to get permissions for the public meeting,” Manohar Reddy said.

He said, “Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is unable to digest the fact that people were not turning up for his public meetings and hence is acting in frustration to prevent BJP from gaining ground.”

