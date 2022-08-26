Congress all set to win munugode bypoll: Manickam Tagore

B kartheek By

Express News Service

AICC president Sonia Gandhi has an immense interest in Telangana as it was she who gave clearance for the bifurcation of the State in 2014 and wants the Congress Telangana unit to work like one family, says AICC State in-charge, Manickam Tagore, in an exclusive chat with B Kartheek. He says that the only mantra that would work now is that everyone works together to restore the party’s past glory.

Excerpts from the interview:

In recent times, State Congress leaders have been fighting among themselves. Is Sonia Gandhi aware of these happenings? What is her response?

Congress is a family and differences of opinion are bound to be there. We have been telling the Telangana Congress leaders to sort them out by discussing them among themselves. AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi is aware of the developments in State party affairs. In May, Rahul Gandhi spoke to the leaders. Priyanka also spoke to a few of the leaders. The party leadership is aware of it.

What exactly were Sonia Gandhi’s words on the State party affairs when you apprised her?

She always thinks that the Telangana Congress should win. We should all work together as a family. Winning the next General Elections is more important as she is worried about the progress of the newly formed State. Everybody has to work together and that is the ‘mantra’ she gave.

The State Congress leaders are not even sparing you. They are alleging that you are dancing to the tunes of TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy. How are you dealing with them?

When we started the process of selecting a new TPCC chief in January 2021, there were some aspirants. After detailed consultations with around 200 leaders, we submitted a list to the Congress president. One has to understand that Revanth Reddy was appointed by Sonia Gandhi. Likewise, she has appointed campaign committee chairman, star campaigner, working presidents and many other office bearers. Congress is like the (old) Indian Cricket Team, where Dhoni is appointed as a captain and key players like Sourav Ganguly and Tendulkar in the team. We want each one to do their bit. Congress is active on the ground, and I, as a representative of the Congress party president, will push those people who work on the ground.

Recently, Priyanka Gandhi took the initiative to settle the internal differences in Congress. Was it fruitful?

Priyanka Ji had an elaborate discussion with State leaders. She told them about the importance of working together and the upcoming Munugode byelection. Priyanka ji will add more strength to Telangana Congress. I am confident that the prevailing confusion among the State leaders will be resolved.

The Munugode byelection is considered a semi-final to the General Elections. Munugode is your seat and how will you retain it when the TRS and BJP seem to be way ahead in creating a public perception that voting for Congress would go waste? What is your strategy?

There is no semi-final in politics. Every election is important. As Congress won many times in the past from Munugode, we will win this by-election too with a comfortable majority. In 2018, Rajagopal Reddy was given a ticket for the first time. He has joined BJP for his personal benefits, particularly for contracts, by betraying the people. Now, people will teach him a lesson.

How effectively Congress will use the services of TPCC star campaigner Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who is the brother of Rajagopal Reddy?

We are confident that Venkat Reddy will campaign in the upcoming by-election. We know that his brother is fighting on behalf of the BJP. It will be his personal decision also whether to campaign or not. We will respect his personal decision, come what may.

BJP has been deploying all their top leaders including Prime Minister. Where does Congress stand?

Congress gives much more importance to Telangana. Rahul ji has recently attended a public meeting on Warangal Declaration. Rahul will also be conducting a padayatra for 14 days in Telangana. Priyanka ji is taking interest in the consultation process.

What are your observations on the recent and overall political developments?

Kalvakuntla family has minted money for eight years with scams, and now they have reached out to New Delhi also. Money-making has become an art for the Kalvakuntla family. They have become experts to make money from other governments also. KCR is losing ground and he will find it difficult to survive due to his corruption. Raja Singh’s episode shows the communal angle of RSS and BJP, which are testing the waters in Telangana. In the 34,000 booths, BJP doesn’t have booth-level party workers and it will be limited to single digit in the next General Elections too. Because of the money and power they have, BJP is projecting itself to be strong in the media and social media but it is in bad shape.

