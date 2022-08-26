Home States Telangana

IIT-Hyderabad documents practices of Thoti community, releases video

The traditional music of Thotis has also been recorded using advanced technologies to preserve the intangible cultural heritage of the Thoti community.

Published: 26th August 2022 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

Screengrab from the documentary on Thoti practices by IIT-Hyderabad

Screengrab from the documentary on Thoti practices by IIT-Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Department of Design, Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H), has taken an initiative to research, document and preserve the traditional practices of the Thoti community residing in the Adilabad district of Telangana. A documentary on the same was released on YouTube on Thursday. Thotis are associated with the Raj Gonds tribal community. They are one of the endangered tribal communities with a population of 4,811.

Thotis sustain their livelihood by depending on Gond patrons. The women belonging to the Thoti community are traditional tattoo makers. They practice conventional tattoo making as a part of healing and remedy. These practices of the Thotis are declining gradually, and only a few families are still continuing the generation-old practice and keeping the traditions alive.

Under the guidance of design department director Professor Deepak John Mathew,  the research team conducted a field visit to the Thoti guda at Tosham village of Gudihathnoor Mandal. Professor BS Murty, Director of IIT-H, said, “I am delighted to see the work from our design department. Preserving traditions and cultural heritage using the design concept and encouraging future generations to sustain them fulfils our motto.’’

“This documentary beautifully describes the age-old traditions and science behind it. Our objective is to showcase these amazing techniques and help the community to sustain its cultural values. It is also a step towards connecting our today’s city generation to the rich cultural and social heritage of these communities,” said Prof John Mathew. The traditional music of Thotis has also been recorded using advanced technologies to preserve the intangible cultural heritage of the Thoti community.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IIT-Hyderabad Thoti community conventional tattoo making
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad with party leader Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Azad resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership. (Photo | PTI)
Azad quits Congress, blames Rahul for putting a coterie of inexperienced sycophants in charge
(From left) Rahul Rawat, Tanveer Ahmed and Anirudh Sharma
Youth-led start-up to send 40 satellites to compile space debris data
Gautam Adani
Now, S&P Ratings points at high debts of Adanis
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp