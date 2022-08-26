Home States Telangana

National Award for three Telangana teachers

Among them, T N Sridhar and Kandala Ramaiah will represent the State. Sunitha Rao was selected for the award under the Central Board of Secondary Education Category.

They would be honoured with the awards by President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi on September 5.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three teachers from Telangana are among the 44 who have been selected for the National Awards instituted by the Union Ministry of Education on Teachers’ Day on September 5. They are T N Sridhar and Kandala Ramaiah who work in Zilla Parishad High Schools of Mahbubnagar and Mulugu respectively and Sunitha  Rao, the Principal of  Delhi Public School in Medchal-Malkajgiri district. They would be honoured with the awards by President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi on September 5.

The Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education has been organising a National level function on Teachers Day every year to confer the National Awards. The 44 teachers are from different states, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and other educational institutions of the Central government. The event will be held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

