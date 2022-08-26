National Award for three Telangana teachers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three teachers from Telangana are among the 44 who have been selected for the National Awards instituted by the Union Ministry of Education on Teachers’ Day on September 5. They are T N Sridhar and Kandala Ramaiah who work in Zilla Parishad High Schools of Mahbubnagar and Mulugu respectively and Sunitha Rao, the Principal of Delhi Public School in Medchal-Malkajgiri district. They would be honoured with the awards by President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi on September 5.

Among them, T N Sridhar and Kandala Ramaiah will represent the State. Sunitha Rao was selected for the award under the Central Board of Secondary Education Category. The awardees will receive a certificate, a silver medal, and a cash award of Rs 50,000.

The Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education has been organising a National level function on Teachers Day every year to confer the National Awards. The 44 teachers are from different states, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and other educational institutions of the Central government. The event will be held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

