Singareni collieries seeks nod to set up floating solar power plant in Mallannasagar project

SIDDIPET: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has written to the State government seeking permission to set up a floating solar power plant in the Mallannasagar project. Officials said there is a potential to generate 4,000 megawatts (MWs) of electricity from the 14,500 acres of the project.

However, SCCL officials maintain that they are looking to set up a floating solar power plant only on about 200 to 300 acres of the project. They added that one million units of electricity could be generated annually from a 3.5-acre area. Mallannasagar reservoir already has a sub-station, thus, eliminating the need to build another one, the officials added.

Officials said that at a time when land rates are sky-high, setting up solar power plants on land is costly.

An Electricity Department official said the solar power plant will not be harmful to the environment, unlike a thermal power project. Once the plant is ready, it can generate electricity for up to 30 years, he added.

