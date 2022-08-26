Telangana JLM recruitment on hold after exam malpractice

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The notification issued for the recruitment of 1,000 Junior Lineman (JLM) in the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) was cancelled after police found evidence of malpractice during the written exam held on July 16.

After probing into the claims of malpractice, Hyderabad police and Rachakonda police found that at least 181 candidates apart from employees of Telangana power utility companies were involved. The police found that the employees provided the answers to certain candidates in exchange for large sums of money.

Police said though the names of 181 candidates have come out, the possibility of more candidates being involved in this organised malpractice cannot be ruled out. As of now, all the involved candidates and power utility company staffers have been arrested. The power staffers have also been suspended.

After the news of the malpractice spread, some candidates submitted representations to the management and sat on dharnas outside the TSSPDCL office demanding that the exam be cancelled. Another recruitment notification for the said post will be issued in due course of time, said G Raghuma Reddy, Chairman & Managing Director, TSSPDCL.

