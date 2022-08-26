Home States Telangana

Telangana JLM recruitment on hold after exam malpractice

The police found that the employees provided the answers to certain candidates in exchange for large sums of money.

Published: 26th August 2022 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The notification issued for the recruitment of 1,000 Junior Lineman (JLM) in the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) was cancelled after police found evidence of malpractice during the written exam held on July 16.

After probing into the claims of malpractice, Hyderabad police and Rachakonda police found that at least 181 candidates apart from employees of Telangana power utility companies were involved. The police found that the employees provided the answers to certain candidates in exchange for large sums of money.

Police said though the names of 181 candidates have come out, the possibility of more candidates being involved in this organised malpractice cannot be ruled out. As of now, all the involved candidates and power utility company staffers have been arrested. The power staffers have also been suspended.

After the news of the malpractice spread, some candidates submitted representations to the management and sat on dharnas outside the TSSPDCL office demanding that the exam be cancelled. Another recruitment notification for the said post will be issued in due course of time, said G Raghuma Reddy, Chairman & Managing Director, TSSPDCL.

What transpired

As many as 181 candidates were found indulging in malpractice during the July 16 written exam to recruit 1,000 JLMs Cops found out that power company staffers took large amounts of money to provide answers to select candidates during the written exam Police said the possibility of more candidates being involved can’t be ruled out

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JLM recruitment Hyderabad TSSPDCL power utility
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad with party leader Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Azad resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership. (Photo | PTI)
Azad quits Congress, blames Rahul for putting a coterie of inexperienced sycophants in charge
(From left) Rahul Rawat, Tanveer Ahmed and Anirudh Sharma
Youth-led start-up to send 40 satellites to compile space debris data
Gautam Adani
Now, S&P Ratings points at high debts of Adanis
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp