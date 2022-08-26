Telangana MP Venkat Reddy to campaign for Congress bypoll candidate

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after his meeting with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, TPCC star campaigner and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Thursday declared that he would campaign for the Congress candidate in the upcoming Mungugode byelection.

As part of wide consultations with senior leaders of Congress from Nalgonda constituency where the Munugode Assembly segment falls, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka called on Venkat Reddy at the latter’s residence. Vikramarka sought Venkat Reddy’s opinion on the selection of a candidate for the Munugode byelection. After the meeting, Vikramarka said he would inform the opinion of Venkat Reddy to the party's high command.

Venkat Reddy said he had given his opinion on the selection of candidate. “I have given my views. Later, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi will take a decision on it. I had informed Priyanka that I will abide by the party’s decision and I informed the same CLP leader too.”

