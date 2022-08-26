Telangana BJP chief criticises KCR for trying to show party in negative light

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Thursday hit out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the Rangareddy district collectorate complex on Thursday as he felt that it was neither the occasion nor the right forum to talk politics.

In a statement to the media, Sanjay said that while the BJP was questioning the development done under the TRS’ rule in the last eight years, the Chief Minister, who he said, didn’t have anything to say about the election promises he had made, was trying to paint the BJP with the colour of communal politics.

“BJP is in power in 19 States but communal clashes have not been seen there. Whether it was the repeal of Article 370, the ban of Triple Talaq or the building of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, not a single incident of communal disharmony was allowed to take place. Then why is it that disturbing incidents are being witnessed in the Old City now,” he asked.

‘A ploy to disrupt harmony’

Accusing the CM of trying to conspire with the AIMIM to disrupt the communal harmony in the Old City while trying to push the blame on the BJP, he questioned what the need was for the State government to allow comedian Munawar Faruqui to Hyderabad last week to perform despite the fact that his earlier show was cancelled after protests broke out in January.

“To divert the people’s attention from his daughter’s role in the Delhi liquor scam, CM Rao brought Munawar Faruqui to perform here so that he can create communal riots and then blame the BJP, which is shameful,” he said.

‘Tell people the truth’

“We are going to the people to explain how much funds the Centre has given for various schemes and developmental works during our padayatra. You are free to go to the people and explain what you have done. Disclose how many 2BHK houses you have given and how you have given Dalit Bandhu grants to only your party workers. Explain to them how many assurances that you gave to the people in each district during the elections, have been delivered,” Sanjay Kumar said.

Expressing his gratitude to the High Court for striking down the notice issued by the police to halt his Praja Sangrama Yatra, he said his padayatra plans would be revealed by the padayatra pramukh soon. He has appealed to the people to make the public meeting in Hanamkonda a huge success.

Resumption of yatra

Sanjay Kumar has decided to begin his padayatra from Pamunoor in Station Ghanpur constituency on Friday morning, and continue his padayatra covering 20 km, before heading to attend the public meeting scheduled to be held at the Arts College Ground in Hanumakonda at 2 pm on August 27.

Minister’s brother joins BJP

Errabelli Pradeep Rao, former chairman of the Warangal Urban Cooperative Bank, who happens to be the younger brother of Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, joined the BJP along with three other TRS leaders from Warangal East in the presence of BJP national president JP Nadda and BJP’s State in-charge Tarun Chugh in New Delhi on Thursday

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Thursday hit out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the Rangareddy district collectorate complex on Thursday as he felt that it was neither the occasion nor the right forum to talk politics. In a statement to the media, Sanjay said that while the BJP was questioning the development done under the TRS’ rule in the last eight years, the Chief Minister, who he said, didn’t have anything to say about the election promises he had made, was trying to paint the BJP with the colour of communal politics. “BJP is in power in 19 States but communal clashes have not been seen there. Whether it was the repeal of Article 370, the ban of Triple Talaq or the building of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, not a single incident of communal disharmony was allowed to take place. Then why is it that disturbing incidents are being witnessed in the Old City now,” he asked. ‘A ploy to disrupt harmony’ Accusing the CM of trying to conspire with the AIMIM to disrupt the communal harmony in the Old City while trying to push the blame on the BJP, he questioned what the need was for the State government to allow comedian Munawar Faruqui to Hyderabad last week to perform despite the fact that his earlier show was cancelled after protests broke out in January. “To divert the people’s attention from his daughter’s role in the Delhi liquor scam, CM Rao brought Munawar Faruqui to perform here so that he can create communal riots and then blame the BJP, which is shameful,” he said. ‘Tell people the truth’ “We are going to the people to explain how much funds the Centre has given for various schemes and developmental works during our padayatra. You are free to go to the people and explain what you have done. Disclose how many 2BHK houses you have given and how you have given Dalit Bandhu grants to only your party workers. Explain to them how many assurances that you gave to the people in each district during the elections, have been delivered,” Sanjay Kumar said. Expressing his gratitude to the High Court for striking down the notice issued by the police to halt his Praja Sangrama Yatra, he said his padayatra plans would be revealed by the padayatra pramukh soon. He has appealed to the people to make the public meeting in Hanamkonda a huge success. Resumption of yatra Sanjay Kumar has decided to begin his padayatra from Pamunoor in Station Ghanpur constituency on Friday morning, and continue his padayatra covering 20 km, before heading to attend the public meeting scheduled to be held at the Arts College Ground in Hanumakonda at 2 pm on August 27. Minister’s brother joins BJP Errabelli Pradeep Rao, former chairman of the Warangal Urban Cooperative Bank, who happens to be the younger brother of Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, joined the BJP along with three other TRS leaders from Warangal East in the presence of BJP national president JP Nadda and BJP’s State in-charge Tarun Chugh in New Delhi on Thursday