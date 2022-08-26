Home States Telangana

Will not let Telangana burn as long as I’m alive: Chief Minister KCR

Stating that Telangana would be disturbed if there were bandhs and curfews, Rao stressed the need to protect the peace in the State.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao addresses a public meeting after inaugurating the Rangareddy Collectorate Complex on Thursday

HYDERABAD: Accusing the BJP of trying to spread hatred and unrest in the State, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday said that as long as he is alive, he would not let Telangana burn. Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the Rangareddy District Collectorate Complex, he wanted to know from the people whether they want a peaceful and prosperous State or one burning with communal hatred. “Pantala Telangana kaavaalaa leka mantala Telangana kaavaalaa? (You want a prosperous Telangana with bountiful crops or a burning Telangana?),” he asked the gathering.

The BJP pulled down elected governments in nine States and is threatening to dethrone the governments in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. They created the Hijab row in Bengaluru, which slowed down the progress in the IT sector in that State, he said,  adding: “We will not tolerate if they create disturbance in Telangana for the sake of votes and politics. As long as I am alive, I will not allow them to destroy Telangana. People are my strength and my army. I will work for further development of the State.”

Urging people to watch what was happening in the country and appealing to the intellectuals to be alert, the Chief Minister said: “People should watch the developments in Bihar, Delhi and other states. They were saying that they would purchase Delhi MLAs by paying Rs 25 crore to each of them.”People should also observe the statements being made by some leaders in Telangana. Once the unity is disturbed in the State, the development would be derailed and the State would fall back by 100 years. It would take several days to construct a building or a project, but it would take just two to three days to demolish it,” Rao cautioned the people and asked them to chase away “the selfish, communal and wicked forces”.

Stating that Telangana would be disturbed if there were bandhs and curfews, Rao stressed the need to protect the peace in the State.“We have to prove that there is no place for communal forces in the country. Telangana should play a bright role in the country in this direction. If you bless me, I will take the lead for the same,” Rao told the gathering.

Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was holding the highest post, Rao wondered: “What more does Modi require now? He alleged that the BJP-led Central government failed to implement the schemes being implemented in Telangana.“Take around 500 people from each Assembly segment to neighbouring Karnataka so that they can check for themselves if schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and Kalyana Lakshmi are being implemented in that State,” Rao directed his party leaders. Rao also announced Rs 10 crore additional funds for each Assembly segment in Vikarabad, Rangareddy and Medchal districts.

