Cancer cases rising, but Telangana set to tackle disease: Health Minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing alarm at the rising number of cancer cases in the State, Health Minister T Harish Rao on Friday said that 200 people were diagnosed with the deadly disease in 20 districts in a mobile screening programme conducted by the government.

Speaking at the inauguration of eight modular theatres in MNJ Hospital, he revealed that so far, Rs 750 crore has been spent by the State in the war against cancer. Telangana will soon start a first-of-its-kind oncology special nursing school under MNJ Cancer Hospital, Harish Rao declared.

“We can defeat cancer as better treatment is available. However, it is important to identify the disease at the initial stage. Making small changes in lifestyle and keeping bad habits away can reduce the risk,” he said. The State government bears the cost of advanced bone marrow transplants up to Rs 10 lakh under Aarogyasri. In 2021-22 alone, the State government spent `111 crore under Aarogyasri for various treatments against cancer, Harish Rao said.

He highlighted that the MNJ Hospital was providing good services in three theatres. “Now eight new theatres with advanced robotics have been added to the hospital infrastructure. A modern dhobi ghat and kitchen have also been installed,” the Minister said. Another ‘robo theatre’ worth `30 crore with all equipment will be installed in the hospital. The capacity of the hospital will be increased to 750 beds, he said.

BJP’s only goal is to eradicate the Oppn: Harish

Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Friday alleged that the BJP-led Union government has forgotten governance and is focused only on targeting the Opposition using Central agencies. Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Harish Rao alleged that the BJP government was misusing agencies like the CBI.

“BJP MPs are openly saying that the CBI will issue notices to some leaders. How is it possible that these MPs are able to speak on behalf of the CBI?” Harish Rao wondered. He said that the BJP leaders were levelling baseless allegations against the Opposition to implement their political conspiracies.

“Why are Central agencies conducting raids only in non- BJP ruled States and why are they not active in the BJP-ruled States,” Harish Rao asked. He said that everyone knows who is trying to provide irrigation water in the State and who wants bloodshed.

He recalled that the BJP has pulled down governments in several States. “All of us are aware of what is happening in Maharashtra, Bihar, Delhi and Jharkhand. The BJP has cast aside all norms and is working only with one goal, of eradicating the Opposition from the country,” Harish Rao alleged. On the happenings in the State, Harish Rao asked whether communal clashes were beneficial for the State or for the country.

