Home States Telangana

Chaitanya Educational Institute announces scholarships worth Rs 1,000 crore

To avail of the scholarship, students need to undergo a test. Students can appear for the test from anywhere in India.

Published: 27th August 2022 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2022 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

Students, exams, classes, education

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: India’s largest scholarship worth Rs 1,000 crore was announced by the Sri Chaitanya Educational Institute here on Friday.  Students from Grade 1 to 13, studying in any institution affiliated with either a State, Central or international board can register and enrol for the SCORE STEM Challenge Scholarship. The scholarship will help students who are looking for school admissions, foundation courses and preparing for exams like JEE Main, JEE Advanced or NEET.

To avail of the scholarship, students need to undergo a test. Students can appear for the test from anywhere in India. The exam will be held online on November 30. Offline exams will take place on September 18, October 16 and November 30. 

Students need to register themselves at least three days before the exam. The results will be announced on December 15. Top rankers in the exam will receive global standard mentorship from highly qualified faculty and the finest coaching for IIT/NEET/AIIMS and all such competitive exams.

“Sri Chaitanya Group has always had a passion to bring education to everyone and particularly to the classes that didn’t have the access to quality education. The whole philosophy is fostering social progress through education,” said Seema Boppana, Academic Director of Sri Chaitanya Techno Schools and Co-Founder, of Infinity Learn.

Exam schedule
Online: November 30 
Offline: Sept 18, Oct 16
Results: December 15

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Chaitanya Educational Institute scholarship NEET Offline exams
India Matters
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren chairs a meeting of United Progressive Alliance legislators, in Ranchi. (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand political crisis: UPA MLAs likely to be shifted to Chhattisgarh
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
'Lakhs of children waiting to be adopted but it takes three-four years to adopt single child in India': SC
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Freebies at cost of taxpayers' money may push state towards imminent bankruptcy': SC
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit signs the register after his swearing-in ceremony as Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
In less than 100-day tenure, Justice UU Lalit intends to focus on three key areas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp