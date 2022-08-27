Chaitanya Educational Institute announces scholarships worth Rs 1,000 crore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: India’s largest scholarship worth Rs 1,000 crore was announced by the Sri Chaitanya Educational Institute here on Friday. Students from Grade 1 to 13, studying in any institution affiliated with either a State, Central or international board can register and enrol for the SCORE STEM Challenge Scholarship. The scholarship will help students who are looking for school admissions, foundation courses and preparing for exams like JEE Main, JEE Advanced or NEET.

To avail of the scholarship, students need to undergo a test. Students can appear for the test from anywhere in India. The exam will be held online on November 30. Offline exams will take place on September 18, October 16 and November 30.

Students need to register themselves at least three days before the exam. The results will be announced on December 15. Top rankers in the exam will receive global standard mentorship from highly qualified faculty and the finest coaching for IIT/NEET/AIIMS and all such competitive exams.

“Sri Chaitanya Group has always had a passion to bring education to everyone and particularly to the classes that didn’t have the access to quality education. The whole philosophy is fostering social progress through education,” said Seema Boppana, Academic Director of Sri Chaitanya Techno Schools and Co-Founder, of Infinity Learn.

Exam schedule

Online: November 30

Offline: Sept 18, Oct 16

Results: December 15

