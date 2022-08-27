Home States Telangana

Telangana congress launches STREE helpline

Any woman from anywhere in the State feeling distressed and seeking legal, or medical advice, can call the number 1800-203-0589 to express their problems.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Mahila Congress state president V Sunitha Rao, along with her team, launched a toll-free helpline for women at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday, which is called Support Team for Relief Emergency & Empowerment (STREE). 

Any woman from anywhere in the State feeling distressed and seeking legal, or medical advice, can call the number 1800-203-0589 to express their problems. Their call, which will first go to a centralised number, will be redirected to the legal counsels and doctors in every district of Telangana. The doctors and advocates will be available between 9 am and 9 pm daily.

