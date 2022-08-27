Home States Telangana

Visiting farmers have wholesome praise for farming initiatives in Telangana

Leaders and representatives of the Farmers’ Associations from 25 States are studying and examining the progress made in the agriculture and irrigation sectors at the field level in Telangana.

Published: 27th August 2022 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2022 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

Visiting farmers explained the sailent features of the Mallannasagar project

Visiting farmers explained the sailent features of the Mallannasagar project

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Around 100 farmers from 25 States, including Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab and Karnataka, who reached Telangana to study the best agriculture practices in the State were visibly impressed with the initiatives taken by the government.

Leaders and representatives of the Farmers’ Associations from 25 States are studying and examining the progress made in the agriculture and irrigation sectors at the field level in Telangana. Speaking to newsmen in Hyderabad on Friday, the Farmers’ Association leaders said: “We came to Telangana to study the programmes being implemented by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is known as farmers’ ‘best friend’.”

They said that they would also demand their governments emulate Telangana and adopt similar welfare programmes and agriculture development policies in their States. “Agriculture is a profitable profession in Telangana. We want to study and learn the best practices here,” they said.

The Telangana agriculture sector was considered as a loss-making profession earlier in undivided Andhra Pradesh, but has now emerged as a profitable profession in a short time under the leadership of Chandrasekhar Rao,” the visiting farmers said.

The farming community is looking at Telangana which has brought into force a revolutionary action plan in the agriculture sector in the 75 years of India’s Independence. The farming community is showing interest in many development welfare pro - grammes including crop incentives through Rythu Bandhu, and Rythu Bima which ensures confidence among farmers’ families, 24-hour quality free power and abundant irrigation water supply for two crops through irrigation projects implemented by the Telangana government, they said.

Himansh, a farmers’ leader from Uttar Pradesh, said that the Telangana government providing Rs 10,000 per acre as Rythu Bandhu assistance and Rs 5 lakh insurance coverage to farmers’ families was a “revolution”. He commended the Chief Minister for providing financial assistance to the families of farmers who sacrificed their lives during the farmer's struggle.

KCR, farmers’ best friend
The farmers said they came to Telangana to study the schemes being implemented by KCRS, which is known as farmers’ ‘best friend’

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmers’ Associations Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao Agriculture farming initiatives
India Matters
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren chairs a meeting of United Progressive Alliance legislators, in Ranchi. (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand political crisis: UPA MLAs likely to be shifted to Chhattisgarh
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
'Lakhs of children waiting to be adopted but it takes three-four years to adopt single child in India': SC
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Freebies at cost of taxpayers' money may push state towards imminent bankruptcy': SC
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit signs the register after his swearing-in ceremony as Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
In less than 100-day tenure, Justice UU Lalit intends to focus on three key areas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp