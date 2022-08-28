BJP president JP Nadda calls on Telangana ideologue

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: BJP president JP Nadda, along with BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and other party leaders met Telangana ideologue and retired Kakatiya University Professor Kurapati Venkat Narayana at his residence in Balasamudram in Hanamkonda district on Saturday.

In the meeting, Nadda raised the prevailing political situation in Telangana, the aspirations of the people, where the State government has failed to achieve them, and what the BJP could do to realise those aspirations.

Before the meeting began, the professor, who had played a key role in the Telangana movement under the mentorship of Professor K Jayashankar, told media persons that the TRS party has taken a U-turn from its ideological line after the formation of Telangana, and failed in achieving the aspirations of the people.

“We had raised this question about trusting KCR during the movement in 2009, but at that time Professor Jayashankar told us that there was a desperate need to first achieve Telangana no matter who led the political movement. However, he also predicted that even after the formation of Telangana, another social movement had become inevitable,” he said.

Reiterating that he was not trying to be in favour of any political party and expected no gains whatsoever, he reminded us that Professor Jayashankar had waged the Telangana movement by taking everybody along, from RSS to RSU.

STARRY-EYED TWEET

”Was a joy to meet the famed Telugu actor, @actor_nithiin in Telangana today. We had a pleasant interaction over political, social & cultural issues. He also told me about his upcoming movies for which I extended my best wishes,” Nadda tweeted.

