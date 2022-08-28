DEO closes schools ahead of Telangana CM KCR's visit to Peddapalli

Home States Telangana

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: District Educational Officer D Madhavi on Saturday issued orders declaring a holiday for all schools in the district on August 29, ostensibly to avoid students facing trouble reaching the institutions in view of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's tour of the district to inaugurate the integrated collectorate complex.

In the orders, the DEO said that along with the collectorate building inauguration the Chief Minister would also be inaugurating the TRS party office and addressing a public meeting in Peddapalli. Common public, public representatives, officials and party members will attend the events at different places and heavy traffic flow is expected, the DEO said.  

She said that in view of the schools remaining closed on Monday, September 10 would be a working day, and asked the school managements and headmasters to follow the instructions. However, the Opposition leaders found fault with the orders mentioning the inauguration of the TRS party office and the Chief Minister’s public meeting. A copy of the orders has gone viral on social media.

