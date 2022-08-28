LV Prasad Eye Institute launches helpline for donating eyes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Urging people to come forward and pledge their eyes for donation, the LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) in Hyderabad has established helpline numbers. The relative of a deceased person or anyone interested in donating eyes can call the helpline number 040-6810 2514 or 9849545822 to initiate the procedure. As a part of the National Eye Donation Fortnight observed every year from August 27 to September 8, the institute has launched these numbers. After the call, a team from LVPEI will visit the hospital or house of the deceased and facilitate this. “Eye donation can happen only after the death of a person and consent from their family members. By donating eyes, we can gift sight to someone not able to see, and keep the memory of the deceased person alive,” said Dr Sunita Chaurasia, Medical Director of LVPEI.