Protest erupts at public hearing for stone crushing units in Sangareddy

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Protests erupted during a public hearing organised by the district authorities on Saturday to discuss the establishment of stone-crushing units in the Ralakathva and Ootla villages of Jinnaram Mandal. Police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protesters causing tensions in the area. Many villagers were injured in this incident.

Sangareddy Additional Collector Veera Reddy and Revenue Divisional Officer M Nagesh first held a meeting in Ralakathva village in which the villagers and public representatives strongly objected to the proposed stone-crushing units. Subsequently, they went to Ootla village, where things turned ugly after many people gathered at the meeting spot and started damaging the tent and chairs while raising slogans against the officials.

Meanwhile, there was an altercation between the police and the villagers. Seeing the situation getting out of control, the officials left the spot calling off the meeting. Despite repeated assurances from the officials that they would not set up the unit without considering the villagers’ opinions, the protesters didn’t pay attention.

The villagers alleged that the officials had conspired with the industry people for setting up the stone-crushing units. They made it clear that they were against the units. “The units will only benefit the businessmen and none of the villagers,” said one of the protesters.

