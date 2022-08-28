Taking ancient folk dance Gussadi to Telanagana people

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In a bid to ensure that the age-old traditions of the State’s indigenous groups remain alive, the State government has appointed 2021 Padma Shri winner Kanaka Raju as the Chief Dance Master (CDM). As part of his responsibilities, Raju now imparts training in Gussadi, an ancient folk dance, to students in government schools in the erstwhile Adilabad district.

The training sessions were started for students in the government Ashram High School (AHS) (Girls) in Mahagaon village of Sirpur (U) mandal. However, it soon spread to the other schools in the vicinity, including the AHS (Boys) in Pangidi.

Kanaka Raju, who hails from Marlavai village in Jainoor mandal of Kumurambheem Asifabad district, tells TNIE that Gussadi is a huge part of the identity of the local tribals and their culture. He mentions that most of the tribals have learnt the ancient dance form after late IAS officer Madavi Thukaram had organised classes in 1980.

He hopes to help continue the spread of the art form. The Gussadi season starts from Diwali, and the preparations for the same has already begun, says Raju, adding that he has given training on how to prepare the props, such as the cap made of peacock feather, use the indigenous musical instruments.

After district Collector Sikta Patnaik inaugurated the Kanaka Raju School of Gussadi Dance in Utnoor earlier in April, Raju has been imparting training to the people who can become trainers in the future and help the tribal youth learn, says Raju.

ADILABAD: In a bid to ensure that the age-old traditions of the State’s indigenous groups remain alive, the State government has appointed 2021 Padma Shri winner Kanaka Raju as the Chief Dance Master (CDM). As part of his responsibilities, Raju now imparts training in Gussadi, an ancient folk dance, to students in government schools in the erstwhile Adilabad district. The training sessions were started for students in the government Ashram High School (AHS) (Girls) in Mahagaon village of Sirpur (U) mandal. However, it soon spread to the other schools in the vicinity, including the AHS (Boys) in Pangidi. Kanaka Raju, who hails from Marlavai village in Jainoor mandal of Kumurambheem Asifabad district, tells TNIE that Gussadi is a huge part of the identity of the local tribals and their culture. He mentions that most of the tribals have learnt the ancient dance form after late IAS officer Madavi Thukaram had organised classes in 1980. He hopes to help continue the spread of the art form. The Gussadi season starts from Diwali, and the preparations for the same has already begun, says Raju, adding that he has given training on how to prepare the props, such as the cap made of peacock feather, use the indigenous musical instruments. After district Collector Sikta Patnaik inaugurated the Kanaka Raju School of Gussadi Dance in Utnoor earlier in April, Raju has been imparting training to the people who can become trainers in the future and help the tribal youth learn, says Raju.