Home States Telangana

Telangana model is best for farmers, says CM KCR 

CM’s meeting with leaders of farmers’ unions stretches till late Saturday evening, to continue on Sunday as well

Published: 28th August 2022 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2022 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has said that it was unfortunate to see those who were supposed to realise the aspiration of the people neglecting their duties and on the other hand targeting those who were working for them. To pull the country out of this situation, he felt that all democratic forces which were working for the welfare of the people need to get organised and overcome the hurdles to achieve a common goal.

Farmers’ union leaders from several states who had come on a tour of Telangana to study the implementation of farmers’ schemes and irrigation in the State, met the Chief Minister at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday.

The Chief Minister told farmers that as compared to the US, China, or any other country, India was abundant in water, land, and human resources, that 40 crore acres of cultivable lands in the country needed 40,000 tmcft of water, and that 10,000 tmcft water was enough to fulfil the drinking water needs of the entire population.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao holds discussions with farmer union leaders at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday

Despite the availability of 70,000 tmcft of water in the country, he questioned why the people had to suffer due to scarcity of drinking water. Though the country had a capacity to generate 4 lakh MW of power, it was not able to go beyond even 2 lakh MW of power.

Pointing out that despite being a newly formed State, Telangana was able to provide 24 hours free and uninterrupted power supply to its farmers, he questioned why it couldn’t be replicated across the country.
“Is there a forum in any other State where farmers can sit and discuss farming? Though we have power availability and hard-working farmers in the country, why is it that there are agricultural crises and farmers’ suicides,” he wondered.

“Even after 75 years of Independence, successive central governments have not been able to realise the aspirations of the people. Many sections are still waging movements to realise their aspirations. There is a need to understand and debate as to why the governments are not able to find a solution to farmers’ problems and why they are failing in their efforts,” he added.

Ryots watch documentary
The farmers’ leaders were shown a documentary film on the various schemes and efforts made by the State government in the last eight years to shore up the agricultural and irrigation sectors in Telangana.
The farmers’ leaders, who were impressed, told the CM that it would have been great if Telangana’s schemes were implemented in their States as well. They wanted the chief minister to think about the welfare of not only the farmers in Telangana but also the farmers in their States.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana KCR Farmers’ union farmers’ schemes irrigation
India Matters
'A university is a theatre for ideas, a domain of play and a commons for dissenting academics. '
The sadness of the university today
The spectre of global slowdown and India Story
For representational purposes (File Photo| AP)
Racial abuse of 4 Indian-American women in Texas sends shock waves among South Asian community 
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Sisodia alleges BJP wants all Delhi govt schools to be shut down for private players

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp