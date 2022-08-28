Home States Telangana

Telangana: Sacked RFCL employee dies by suicide; body found in well

When the message began circulating on social media, the police began searching for his body since last night.

Published: 28th August 2022 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2022 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI:  In a heart-rending incident, a 32-year-old youth Munja Harish ended his life after he was terminated from contract employment in Ramagundam Fertlizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) a few days ago.

Harish went missing on Friday and his body was found on Saturday on the outskirts of Kamanpur mandal.  Before taking the extreme step, he sent a WhatsApp message to his colleagues that he was going to kill himself. His message read: “I hope my death will do justice to the remaining victims.”

Munja Harish

When the message began circulating on social media, the police began searching for his body last night. It was alleged that to get employment as a worker in the RFCL, he had given Rs 7 lakh to middlemen. After four months, he was terminated. He hailed from Ambalpur of Karimnagar district.

The police said Harish had jumped into a well after consuming pesticide. His bike was found parked nearby. His body was shifted to Karimnagar district headquarters hospital for a post-mortem examination. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Besides Harish, about 400 contractor workers had been terminated from RFCL and they are running from pillar to post to back their jobs. For the last month, they have been organising protests, demanding their reinstatement or refund of the money they had paid as bribes. There are allegations that TRS public representatives had taken bribes in lakhs of rupees from them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RFCL sacked employee Munja Harish suicide
India Matters
'A university is a theatre for ideas, a domain of play and a commons for dissenting academics. '
The sadness of the university today
The spectre of global slowdown and India Story
For representational purposes (File Photo| AP)
Racial abuse of 4 Indian-American women in Texas sends shock waves among South Asian community 
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Sisodia alleges BJP wants all Delhi govt schools to be shut down for private players

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp