Telangana: Sacked RFCL employee dies by suicide; body found in well

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: In a heart-rending incident, a 32-year-old youth Munja Harish ended his life after he was terminated from contract employment in Ramagundam Fertlizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) a few days ago.

Harish went missing on Friday and his body was found on Saturday on the outskirts of Kamanpur mandal. Before taking the extreme step, he sent a WhatsApp message to his colleagues that he was going to kill himself. His message read: “I hope my death will do justice to the remaining victims.”

When the message began circulating on social media, the police began searching for his body last night. It was alleged that to get employment as a worker in the RFCL, he had given Rs 7 lakh to middlemen. After four months, he was terminated. He hailed from Ambalpur of Karimnagar district.

The police said Harish had jumped into a well after consuming pesticide. His bike was found parked nearby. His body was shifted to Karimnagar district headquarters hospital for a post-mortem examination. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Besides Harish, about 400 contractor workers had been terminated from RFCL and they are running from pillar to post to back their jobs. For the last month, they have been organising protests, demanding their reinstatement or refund of the money they had paid as bribes. There are allegations that TRS public representatives had taken bribes in lakhs of rupees from them.

