Telangana under TRS is adda for corruption: BJP national president JP Nadda

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that just like ‘Circular No. 53’ issued by Nizam VII Mir Osman Ali Khan prohibiting public meetings, education and free press became his last prohibitory order, BJP national president JP Nadda on Saturday said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s attempts to prevent BJP’s public meetings and activities will hasten the end of “his corrupt, autocratic and dynastic rule” in Telangana.

Addressing a public meeting at the Hanamkonda Arts College marking the conclusion of the third phase of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay’s Praja Sangrama Yatra on Saturday, Nadda alleged that Telangana has become an ‘adda’ for corruption, the reverberations of which have reached Delhi.

Flanked by top party leaders, BJP national president JP Nadda

'takes aim' at the TRS rule with a bow and arrow during

his public meeting at the Hanamkonda Arts College on Saturday

Nadda alleged that the State government tried to prevent him from emerging from the airport citing Covid-19 protocols when he had come to Hyderabad right after Sanjay was arrested during the second phase of his padayatra. “Today, when I arrived in Hyderabad, the State government imposed Section 144 at the airport, and at various points where I was to be welcomed by BJP workers,” he alleged.Changing tack, he said that Centre has allotted Rs 377 crore for the 11 districts affected by recent floods out of which Rs 188 crore was released, and accused the State government of not utilising these funds to provide succour to the flood-hit.

“Though the Centre allocated Rs 3,982 crore for the Jal Jeevan Mission, the TRS government spent only Rs 200 crore,” Nadda alleged.“Central funds are not being released by the State government. Even if released, they are not being spent for the people. They are changing the names of the central schemes, drawing the funds and then implementing those schemes as State government schemes,” he claimed.

Listing the various schemes introduced by the Modi government for empowerment of women, youth, farmers and the marginalised sections, Nadda alleged that Rao was preventing those schemes from being implemented in the state.

“Because of KCR and TRS misrule, Telangana has been pushed into darkness. We need to spread light and start a new story of development. The people of Telangana are waiting for you. Let the lotus bloom in each and every house,” he said, addressing the BJP workers. In his speech laden with emotions, Sanjay said that BJP’s karyakartas never feared lathis, non-bailable or PD Act cases.

4th phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra from Sept 12, says Bandi

In his emotionally charged speech, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said: “We do not wish that our party workers live for a hundred years. We wish them to work till their end to protect dharma. We wish that the poor and the society continue to flourish and prosper.”

Declaring that BJP workers were the followers of Sama Jagan Mohan Reddy, a native of Warangal who was killed by the Naxals for hoisting the national flag, Sanjay said that his party workers were ready for war and a show of strength, and would not be scared even if the TRS and MIM come together.

Sanjay assured that if the BJP comes to power in the State, it would scrap the GO issued for land pooling in erstwhile Warangal district.

After promising free education and health for all at the end of the first phase of his padayatra, and implementation of Ayushmaan Bharat and Fasal Bima Yojna at the end of the second phase, he promised ‘water for every acre and work for every hand’ to mark the conclusion of the third phase of his padayatra.

Sanjay also ‘informed’ the Chief Minister that the fourth phase of his padayatra will be held from September 12.

