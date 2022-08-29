17 per cent rise in crimes against women in Telangana: NCRB

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana registered a marked rise in crimes against women from 2020 to 2021, according to the Crimes In India (CII) report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). While the number of crimes against women was 17,791 in 2020, it rose to 20,865 in 2021 or 17.278 per cent increase, according to the NCRB report.

Among the crimes against women, the highest number of cases — 9,468 — was registered in the State related to cruelty by husbands or relatives followed by assault with intent to outrage modesty in 4,365 cases.

Other crimes against women included murder and rape (12), dowry deaths (175), abetment to suicide (403) and one each of acid attack and attempt to acid attack was reported in 2021. A total of 1967 kidnap and abduction cases were registered for the period and one of them was for ransom and, in 330 cases, victims were kidnapped to force them into marriage.

According to the report, 47 cybercrimes targeting women were registered, 14 publishing or transmitting of sexually explicit material and 33 cases of blackmailing and morphing were reported.As many as 1,835 child rape cases, 817 sexual assault of children and 40 sexual harassment cases were reported across Telangana.

A total of 823 rape cases were registered across the State and 99.5 per cent of the accused were known to the victims, including friends or online friends or live-in partners or separated husbands in 501 cases, while 129 accused were family members and 189 family friends, neighbours and colleagues.

Only in four cases, the accused were total strangers to the victims.

As many as 787 cases turned out to be false while 939 cases ended as mistake of fact or of law or civil dispute. Hyderabad accounted for 3,050 cases of crimes against women, according to the NCRB report.

99.5% rape accused known to victims

A total of 823 rape cases were registered and 99.5 per cent of the accused were known to the victims, including friends or online friends or live-in partners or separated husbands in 501 cases

HYDERABAD: Telangana registered a marked rise in crimes against women from 2020 to 2021, according to the Crimes In India (CII) report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). While the number of crimes against women was 17,791 in 2020, it rose to 20,865 in 2021 or 17.278 per cent increase, according to the NCRB report. Among the crimes against women, the highest number of cases — 9,468 — was registered in the State related to cruelty by husbands or relatives followed by assault with intent to outrage modesty in 4,365 cases. Other crimes against women included murder and rape (12), dowry deaths (175), abetment to suicide (403) and one each of acid attack and attempt to acid attack was reported in 2021. A total of 1967 kidnap and abduction cases were registered for the period and one of them was for ransom and, in 330 cases, victims were kidnapped to force them into marriage. According to the report, 47 cybercrimes targeting women were registered, 14 publishing or transmitting of sexually explicit material and 33 cases of blackmailing and morphing were reported.As many as 1,835 child rape cases, 817 sexual assault of children and 40 sexual harassment cases were reported across Telangana. A total of 823 rape cases were registered across the State and 99.5 per cent of the accused were known to the victims, including friends or online friends or live-in partners or separated husbands in 501 cases, while 129 accused were family members and 189 family friends, neighbours and colleagues. Only in four cases, the accused were total strangers to the victims. As many as 787 cases turned out to be false while 939 cases ended as mistake of fact or of law or civil dispute. Hyderabad accounted for 3,050 cases of crimes against women, according to the NCRB report. 99.5% rape accused known to victims A total of 823 rape cases were registered and 99.5 per cent of the accused were known to the victims, including friends or online friends or live-in partners or separated husbands in 501 cases