Domestic worker hangs self at TS Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy's office

Prashanth Reddy wasn’t at home when the incident took place on the ground floor of the three-storeyed building.

Published: 29th August 2022 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: The body of a domestic worker employed with Roads and Buildings (R&B) Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy was found hanging from the ceiling in the Minister’s office room at his residence in Velpur village on Sunday.

Police said the victim I Devender, 20, killed himself after chatting with his partner till late on Saturday. They said Devender had changed his status to RIP and told the woman, with whom he was chatting, that she could live peacefully hereafter as “he had decided to leave”.

Prashanth Reddy wasn’t at home when the incident took place on the ground floor of the three-storeyed building. Balkonda Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Prabhakar Rao and Armoor Sub-Inspector Vinay Kumar visited the spot on Sunday morning.

They are trying to figure out if there is any abettor to the suicide. Police are also trying to verify the relationship that Devender had with the woman with whom he was chatting over phone calls. His body was sent to the Balkonda Government Hospital for autopsy.

