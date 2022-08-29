Home States Telangana

Farmers ask KCR to take lead in their fight against Modi government

The meeting opposed the Central government’s proposal to fix meters to agriculture motors, its import policy and corporatisation of agriculture among others.

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao holds a meeting with the leaders of farmers unions in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is trying to garner the support of farmers across the country, has decided to establish farmers’ offices at several places in all States, including in Hyderabad and Delhi, for better coordination between north and south. Rao, who is eyeing a key role in the national politics, as part of his efforts to unify the country’s farmers, held a meeting with around 100 ryots from 26 States for the second consecutive day at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday.

While the attendees urged the Chief Minister to unite and lead the farmers in their fight against the Modi government, the meeting resolved to create a common platform — Farmers Ikya Vedika. The participants agreed to meet again to finalise the formalities for the proposed Vedika. Several farmers from Punjab, UP, Kerala and West Bengal said that they would follow the suggestions of Rao and continue their agitation against the anti-farmer policies of the Central government.

The meeting opposed the Central government’s proposal to fix meters to agriculture motors, its import policy and corporatisation of agriculture among others. While opposing the agriculture policies of the Narendra Modi government, participants from Tamil Nadu urged Rao to take the initiative in mobilising the farmers. “The entire country is inviting you. Please save the Indian farmers,” they urged Rao.
Leaders of South India Farmers’ Union too said the rebuilding of a new India was possible only under the leadership of Rao.

Raghavendra Kumar, an SC farmer from Uttar Pradesh, said that Dalit Bandhu was a revolutionary scheme and it should be implemented across the country. Addressing the farmers, Rao said that the aim should be make “avval darja kisan (top rank farmer)”.“Those who opposed separate Telangana too gave ‘Jai Telangana’ slogan later. On the same lines, those who were acting against the interests of farmers should give ‘Jai Kisan’ slogan.

For to happen, all the farmer from across the country should work unitedly,” the Chief Minister added.
Rao also said that the Central government’s lopsided policies were responsible for the problems being faced by the farmers in the country.

The farmers, on their part, requested the Chief Minister to prepare a blueprint and chalk out the future course of action to resolve all their problems. Rao responded by saying that the farmers can achieve anything if they put an united fight and asked the farmers’ union leaders to enter into legislative bodies. “Farmers movement and politics should go hand in hand,” he added.He also reiterated his plans to hold a meeting with agriculture scientists, economists and intellectuals at the earliest to protect the agriculture sector.

