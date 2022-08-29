Home States Telangana

Manickam Tagore: How can MA Khan resign without membership

B Manickam Tagore

AICC incharge of Telangana Manickam Tagore (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In response to former Rajya Sabha MP MA Khan’s resignation from the Congress on Saturday, party’s State in-charge Manickam Tagore has wondered how could a person who had never taken the membership of the party, could submit resignation.

“Without membership...How you can resign? This Rajya Sabha gang which has never worked on the ground, is now making wrong statements. Another NPA goes.. Let us build a Congress under Rahul Gandhiji which is with the people and for the people and by the people. Jai Hind,” he tweeted on Sunday. MA Khan had written to AICC chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Saturday, informing her that the Congress lost its connections with the grassroots, and that it failed to convince the people that it could regain its past glory.

He said that a coterie was being encouraged at 10 Janpath, and as a result, the party lost its connection with the real Congress’ cadres and leaders.He felt that the voices being raised by the G23 senior leaders for the welfare and well-being of the party was being seen as dissident activity by the leadership.

“If those leaders were taken into confidence by understanding their pain, anguish for the revival of the party, the things would have been different. The senior leaders are compelled to leave the party, as there are no efforts from the leadership to revive the party cadres from grassroots level,” he stated in his resignation letter.

