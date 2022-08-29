Home States Telangana

Over 6 lakh aspirants take constable test in Telangana

The exam date was announced on April 25 and 91.34 per cent of the 6,03,955 candidates who registered appeared for the test on Sunday.

Published: 29th August 2022 10:23 AM

A candidate hands her child to her mother before entering the examination centre set up at the Hanamkonda Arts and Science College to take the recruitment test on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The preliminary written test to fill up 15,644 vacancies of police constables, 63 vacant posts in the Transport department and 614 vacancies in the Prohibition and Excise wing in the State concluded smoothly on Sunday.

The exam date was announced on April 25 and 91.34 per cent of the 6,03,955 candidates who registered appeared for the test on Sunday. The exam was held in 1,601 centres in Hyderabad and 38 other towns across the State. In Hyderabad, around 44,798 candidates took the test.

The highest percentage of 97.41 appeared for the exam in Vikarabad followed by Nalgonda with 96.55 per cent. Places like Karimangar, Bellampally, Adilabad, Komaram Bheem-Asifabad and Mahabubnagar saw about 95 per cent attendance.

The preliminary key for the test will be made available on www.tslprb.in within a few days, according to the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB).

