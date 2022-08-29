PM Modi highlights villagers’ efforts to save water in Warangal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the exemplary rainwater harvesting by villagers in a remote tribal hamlet of Warangal district on Sunday during his Mann Ki Baat programme.

“I have heard of a brilliant effort from Warangal in Telangana. A new Gram Panchayat has been formed there, named ‘Mangtya-Valya Thanda.’ This village is close to a forest area. There was a place near the village where a lot of water accumulated during the monsoon. With the villagers’ initiative, this place is now being developed under the Amrit Sarovar campaign. This time, this lake is filled to the brim,” PM said.

