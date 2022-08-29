Home States Telangana

PM Modi highlights villagers’ efforts to save water in Warangal

"With the villagers’ initiative, this place is now being developed under the Amrit Sarovar campaign. This time, this lake is filled to the brim,” PM said.

Published: 29th August 2022 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

PM-Modi-PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the exemplary rainwater harvesting by villagers in a remote tribal hamlet of Warangal district on Sunday during his Mann Ki Baat programme.

“I have heard of a brilliant effort from Warangal in Telangana. A new Gram Panchayat has been formed there, named ‘Mangtya-Valya Thanda.’ This village is close to a forest area. There was a place near the village where a lot of water accumulated during the monsoon. With the villagers’ initiative, this place is now being developed under the Amrit Sarovar campaign. This time, this lake is filled to the brim,” PM said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Modi Rainwater Harvesting Warangal Mann Ki Baat Mangtya-Valya Thanda
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
‘temperature likely to turn into extreme heat, reaching a threshold of tolerance': Report
Banna Gupta. (Photo | Twitter/@BannaGupta76)
UPA dares BJP to impose president rule in Jharkhand: Banna Gupta
Former Tripura Congress chief Pradyot Debbarma-headed TIPRA Motha. (Photo | Twitter, @PradyotManikya)
BJP faces tribal party challenge in Tripura
The makeshift hospital at the hotel was being run by the family which operates the adjacent Central India Kidney Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
MP shocker: Ayushman Bharat scheme beneficiaries found being treated by in closed hotel in Jabalpur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp