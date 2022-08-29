Home States Telangana

Telangana FM T Harish Rao picks ‘lies’ in Nadda speech

Harish Rao accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of lying about its share in the welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana.

Published: 29th August 2022 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

Harish Rao in Warangal on Sunday.

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has described BJP national president JP Nadda’s speech at Warangal on Saturday as ‘full of lies’. Participating in various programs in the Siddipet constituency on Sunday, the Minister said, “No matter how many lies people like Nadda may have told in Warangal, the people of this region will not believe them.”

Harish Rao accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of lying about its share in the welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana. “If it’s so, why are they not being implemented in Gujarat. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao like a caring son of elderly people is providing a decent monthly old age pension of `2,016 to those who are 57 years and above in the State. This at a time when there are disturbing instances of sons abandoning their aged parents,” said Harish Rao.

Referring to Union Minister of Tourism Kishan Reddy’s statement that the state of affairs in government hospitals in Telangana was not satisfactory, Harish Rao said that the BJP leaders should see the difference between the development taking place in the Warangal MGM hospital and Centre-funded All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bibi Nagar. “While 15% of work has been completed in three months at the Warangal hospital, the progress of development at AIIMS Bibi Nagar is at snail’s pace,” the Finance Minister said.

He even offered to take Union Minister Kishan Reddy on a visit to check the progress of development at the Warangal hospital. It would be better if the BJP leaders realized that the welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana State are not being implemented anywhere in the country, he asserted and accused the BJP of working to undermining the reputation of the KCR government in spite of its commitment to implementing many welfare schemes for the welfare of the poor.

