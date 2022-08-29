Home States Telangana

Telangana government not collecting fee for setting up Ganesh pandals, clarify officials

“We are urging the public to apply for permission with all necessary documents pertaining to the Ganesh pandals. This exercise is to maintain records and for the safety purpose,” said the official.

Published: 29th August 2022 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 11:59 AM

Students preparing Ganesh pandals in Vizag on Sunday. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

Students preparing Ganesh pandals in Vizag on Sunday. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Endowments Commissioner M Hari Jawaharlal has clarified that neither the Endowments department nor the police is collecting money from the public for setting up Ganesh pandals ahead of  Ganesh Chaturthi on September 1.

In a statement issued on Sunday, he clarified that some persons are intentionally circulating unverified and false news on social media to create tension among the public. He instructed the officials concerned to take strict action against those spreading false news.

“We are urging the public to apply for permission with all necessary documents pertaining to the Ganesh pandals. This exercise is to maintain records and for the safety purpose,” said the official.

On the other hand, Director General of Police (DGP) KV Rajendranath Reddy explained that the police department was not imposing any special restrictions for the immersion process and asked the public to celebrate the festival with gaiety and fervour.

The DGP said two special officers in the ranks of additional director general of police (ADGP) and DIG were appointed to take complaints from the public regarding the permissions and others related to Ganesh pandals.

“Anyone facing difficulty in obtaining permission for pandals can reach us by calling to toll-free number 8008111070. There is no change in the instructions mentioned by the police and revenue department for obtaining permission for pandals. For the past six years, the same rules are being followed during the festival season,” said the DGP explained.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Somu Veerraju came down heavily on the YSRC government for “creating hurdles to devotees” in celebrating the festival. He called BJP party cadre to stage protests in front of Tahsildar offices across the State to display the displeasure over the “government’s apathy” in issuing permissions for Ganesh pandals and the “anti-Hindu attitude” of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

‘Don’t believe fake news on social media’  

People urged not to believe unverified and fake news on social media  
Permission for pandals only to maintain records and ensure safety. DGP says police are not imposing any special restrictions for immersion process.

8008111070: Toll-free number to call in case of difficulty in obtaining permissions

Two special officers in the ranks of ADGP and DIG to take complaints from public

