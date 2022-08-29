Telangana state government to set up R&D for textile promotion

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government will establish a new Research and Development (RD) wing for textiles to bring out new designs and provide funds to encourage the sector, an official release on Sunday.The State government has supported the weavers by implementing many welfare and development schemes. Siricilla and other places were always in the news because of weavers committing suicides. But, after the formation of Telangana State, suicides by weavers have stopped.

Minister for Handloom and Textiles, IT, and Industries KT Rama Rao called upon the government officials and citizens to wear handloom clothes every Monday to support handloom workers.The state government provides a 40 per cent subsidy on yarn, dyes, and chemicals purchased by handloom workers, master weavers, handloom associations, and TSCO under the Cheneta Mitra scheme. Till now, 20,501 beneficiaries have been given a subsidy of Rs 24.09 crore, the release said.

The government has decided to continue Telangana Handloom Weavers’ Savings Fund, Savings, and Security Scheme (TFSSS) for another three years, and ‘30 crore has been released Meanwhile, the state government had launched a scheme to distribute sarees on every Bathukamma festival for free.

The scheme helped the power loom operators to get employment throughout the year. In 2021 alone, nearly 94 lakh sarees, worth Rs 333.14 crore, were distributed.

