Telangana: Hostel management's 'negligence' leads to Dalit girl's death

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: An 11-year-old girl Dalit girl died due to alleged negligence of the hostel management at Telangana Social Welfare Gurukulam Girls School in Sirpur (T) mandal of Kumurambheem Asifabad district on Sunday.

The victim Gomase Ashwini, a Class 5 student, was suffering from viral fever for a week and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Karimnagar. Her parents, who reside in Buyaram village of Vemanapalli mandal, alleged that the hostel management failed to take action when informed of her condition and only shifted her to the hospital after the situation became much worse.

Protesting student union leaders said, “This is an instance of government murder. Poor students are dying every day in Telangana. Why is this discrimination against poor students and why are poor people dying?”

There is no regular warden at the hostel and the in-charge principal has been given additional responsibilities to a teacher, they alleged.

Union leaders demanded that the government sanction Rs 50 lakh as compensation to the victim’s family apart from giving a government job to a family member.“Strict measures should be taken by the government to prevent such incidents from happening again We will stand by the victim’s family till justice is carried out,” said a local Bahujan Samaj Party leader Ondre Premanandam.

