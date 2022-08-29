TS BJP president seeks govt nod to visit Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme site

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Sunday sought permission from the State government to visit the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) in the first week of September to assess the damage and the prevailing situation at the project site after the recent Godavari floods.

In a letter addressed to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Sunday, Sanjay stated that he would lead a team of not more than 30 persons, including MPs, MLAs, former ministers, irrigation experts and senior leaders of the BJP.“It’s alarming to know from media reports about the damage caused to the pump houses at the project site,” Sanjay wrote in his letter.

