Home States Telangana

TS BJP president seeks govt nod to visit Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme site

Bandi Sanjay sought permission from the government to visit and assess the damage and the prevailing situation at the project site after the recent Godavari floods.

Published: 29th August 2022 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation

Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Sunday sought permission from the State government to visit the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) in the first week of September to assess the damage and the prevailing situation at the project site after the recent Godavari floods.

In a letter addressed to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Sunday, Sanjay stated that he would lead a team of not more than 30 persons, including MPs, MLAs, former ministers, irrigation experts and senior leaders of the BJP.“It’s alarming to know from media reports about the damage caused to the pump houses at the project site,” Sanjay wrote in his letter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme KLIS
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
‘temperature likely to turn into extreme heat, reaching a threshold of tolerance': Report
Banna Gupta. (Photo | Twitter/@BannaGupta76)
UPA dares BJP to impose president rule in Jharkhand: Banna Gupta
Former Tripura Congress chief Pradyot Debbarma-headed TIPRA Motha. (Photo | Twitter, @PradyotManikya)
BJP faces tribal party challenge in Tripura
The makeshift hospital at the hotel was being run by the family which operates the adjacent Central India Kidney Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
MP shocker: Ayushman Bharat scheme beneficiaries found being treated by in closed hotel in Jabalpur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp