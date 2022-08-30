Home States Telangana

BJP MLA’s suspension just drama: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

He opined that Raja Singh was behind bars as there was a non-BJP government in power in Telangana.

Published: 30th August 2022 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 03:16 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that the saffron party suspending MLA T Raja Singh was a mere eyewash. He opined that Raja Singh was behind bars as there was a non-BJP government in power in Telangana.

Speaking to the media, Owaisi said an audio clip which was recently leaked had a reference to the Raja Singh “drama”.

“Since the BJP-led Central government is administering law and order in Delhi, Nupur Sharma was not arrested. Thankfully, a non-BJP government in power in Telangana ensured the arrest of Raja Singh,” the MP said.

Responding to a viral video in which BCCI secretary Jay Shah refused to hold the National Flag after the India-Pakistan T20 match, Owaisi said hoisting the Tricolour shouldn’t be a proof of patriotism.

Recounting history he said that Mahatma Gandhi didn’t stand for Jana Gana Mana during a Congress conference in 1947 and even after it became the national anthem. “That doesn’t determine his love for the nation,” he said.

TAGS
Bharatiya Janata Party AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi Raja Singh
