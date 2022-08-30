BJP MLA’s suspension just drama: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that the saffron party suspending MLA T Raja Singh was a mere eyewash. He opined that Raja Singh was behind bars as there was a non-BJP government in power in Telangana.

Speaking to the media, Owaisi said an audio clip which was recently leaked had a reference to the Raja Singh “drama”.

“Since the BJP-led Central government is administering law and order in Delhi, Nupur Sharma was not arrested. Thankfully, a non-BJP government in power in Telangana ensured the arrest of Raja Singh,” the MP said.

Responding to a viral video in which BCCI secretary Jay Shah refused to hold the National Flag after the India-Pakistan T20 match, Owaisi said hoisting the Tricolour shouldn’t be a proof of patriotism.

Recounting history he said that Mahatma Gandhi didn’t stand for Jana Gana Mana during a Congress conference in 1947 and even after it became the national anthem. “That doesn’t determine his love for the nation,” he said.

