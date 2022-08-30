Home States Telangana

Court stays order on stipend to Ayush students

Ayush PG students challenged GO 88, which provided a stipend to allopathy students, in a petition filed by Mohammad Ibrahim and 148 others before the single judge.

Telangana HC

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Division Bench of Telangana High Court, on Monday, stayed the operation of an interim order passed by a single judge who directed the government to pay a stipend to Ayush students on par with allopathy students and adjourned the case to December 1, 2022.

After hearing the plea, the single judge granted the writ petition and asked the authorities to pay Ayush students the same stipend as allopathy scholars.

Then the Telangana government filed an appeal before a division bench, which was headed by Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy. On behalf of the government, Additional Advocate General, J Ramachandra Rao argued the case.

After hearing for a while, the division bench issued notices to the petitioners and adjourned the case to December 1, 2022.

