Mixed response to bandh against Raja Singh’s arrest in districts

SANGAREDDY/ ADILABAD: Members of several Hindu organisations, including VHP and Bajrang Dal, observed a shutdown in Sadasivapet town on Monday to protest against the arrest of MLA Raja Singh.

Though no individual or group imposed the bandh, some shops and business establishments were closed in the sensitive areas of the town. Several members of Bajrang Dal and VHP said that BJP should have supported the MLA instead of suspending him when he was arrested and slapped with PD Act.

Police made strict security arrangements across the town to avoid any untoward incident on the occasion. Police said that the situation was entirely under control throughout the day.

Meanwhile, a day-long bandh was observed at several places in the Adilabad district as well. Shops and business establishments were shut. Huge police deployment could be seen in areas such as Ambedkar Chowrastha and Gandhi Chowk. In Talmadugu Mandal, several villagers took out a rally in support of Raja Singh.

Police protection for MLA’s advocate sought

Telangana High Court Bar Association president V Raghunath, senior advocates Gandra Mohan Rao and Rajender Reddy, met Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan at his chambers on Monday and requested for police protection for their colleague K Karuna Sagar, who, they said, was receiving death threats for defending MLA Raja Singh in his recent hate speech case.

