Home States Telangana

Odisha Cong MP blames Modi govt for price spiral

To highlight this, the Congress will hold a ‘Mehangai Par Halla Bol’ at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on September 4, he said.

Published: 30th August 2022 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP from Odisha Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka

Congress MP from Odisha Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress MP from Odisha Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka on Monday said that the “failure” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to control price rise in the last eight years and “misgovernance” exacerbated the suffering of the people.

To highlight this, the Congress will hold a ‘Mehangai Par Halla Bol’ at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on September 4, he said.

Congress MP Saptagiri Sankar
Ulaka addressing media persons
in Hyderabad on Monday

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, Sankar Ulaka said that the Prime Minister boasted about how edible items such as food grains, curd, lassi and buttermilk would be free from GST.

“The BJP government’s desperation to fill its exchequer, by all means, has led to the imposition of high taxes on fuel prices badly affecting the consumer’s purchasing power,” he averred.

“In 2022, the Prime Minister imposed the Gabbar Singh Tax (GST) on those very goods. He used PM Ujjwala Yojana to lure voters, but soon after getting elected for the second time, he eliminated gas subsidies,” the Odisha MP said and demanded that the Centre fulfil its promise to curb inflation and generate jobs at the earliest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka Narendra Modi
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp