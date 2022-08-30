Odisha Cong MP blames Modi govt for price spiral

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress MP from Odisha Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka on Monday said that the “failure” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to control price rise in the last eight years and “misgovernance” exacerbated the suffering of the people. To highlight this, the Congress will hold a ‘Mehangai Par Halla Bol’ at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on September 4, he said. Congress MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka addressing media persons in Hyderabad on MondayAddressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, Sankar Ulaka said that the Prime Minister boasted about how edible items such as food grains, curd, lassi and buttermilk would be free from GST. “The BJP government’s desperation to fill its exchequer, by all means, has led to the imposition of high taxes on fuel prices badly affecting the consumer’s purchasing power,” he averred. “In 2022, the Prime Minister imposed the Gabbar Singh Tax (GST) on those very goods. He used PM Ujjwala Yojana to lure voters, but soon after getting elected for the second time, he eliminated gas subsidies,” the Odisha MP said and demanded that the Centre fulfil its promise to curb inflation and generate jobs at the earliest.