Telangana High Court dismisses plea of Genius High School

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Monday refused to interfere with the orders of a single judge in an appeal filed by Genius High School, Subash Nagar, Quthbllapur mandal, Medchal-Malkajgiri. The single judge’s order pertained to the refusal to overturn the orders cancelling the recognition of the school by the Regional Joint Director of School Education, Hyderabad.

The lease document for the area over which the appellant was operating the school ended on August 31, 2017. There is currently no legal lease deed. The Regional Joint Director of School Education, on the other hand, observed that a lease document was given to demonstrate the existence of the lease. In fact, it was discovered that the claimed paper from 2017 was reportedly executed in 2007.

Thus, in light of the facts and circumstances of the case, the bench saw no compelling reason to overturn the single judge’s decision There is no error in the impugned proceedings because they were issued by the Regional Director of School Education, who also served a show-cause notice and conducted an inquiry to give the petitioner, in this case, a chance to respond.

The petitioner in this instance was unable to establish any grounds for this court to intervene in the processes being challenged. The court determined that the writ petition had no merit and should be dismissed.

