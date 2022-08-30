Time now for BJP-mukt Bharat, says KCR

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: In a fresh offensive against the BJP, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday declared that the time had come to rid the country of BJP in the next elections. “The next government will be the farmers’ as the country would become BJP-mukt,” he said.

“The people will chase away the BJP and form the ‘farmers’ government’ after the next elections at the Centre,” Rao declared.

Addressing a huge gathering after inaugurating an integrated collector’s complex here, the Chief Minister asked the people whether he should play a key role in national politics or not. He said the farmers’ representatives from 26 States who called on him on Saturday and Sunday wanted him to start a new party at the national level and take a headlong plunge into national politics.

He said that the farmers’ representatives who met him were all in praise of the schemes in force in Telangana and wanted them to be replicated all over the country. “They told me that such schemes were not in force in their respective states,” the Chief Minister said.

The TRS supremo flayed the BJP government for rampant corruption in the country. ‘The Modi government supports the corporate sector at the expense of the poor.

This apart, the BJP leaders themselves are involved in corruption,” he said, describing them as plunderers and vultures and their followers in the State as those who were carrying their footwear, mortgaging the self-respect of Telangana at their feet.

He recalled how the people of Sri Lanka had reacted when the word got around that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked the government there to favour a corporate of his choice in awarding works. The people had raised the slogan “Modi go back”. “Does this bring respect to our country,” he asked.

He heckled the government in Modi’s home state of Gujarat by referring to the hooch tragedy that took place recently in which 79 people had died. The BJP leaders keep saying that Gujarat is the home state of the father of the nation and that prohibition was in force.

But adulterated liquor is flowing freely all over the State, he said. He said after the creation of the Peddapalli district, development in all sectors became rapid. In the SCCL, the dependents of employees who died in service were getting jobs quickly and the district now has a medical college. But the BJP was trying to privatise even SCCL coal mines.

The BJP is tormenting the people with additional imposts all the time. He said, “It has hiked the price of gas, petrol, diesel, milk, textile products, and even crematoria. But it had no qualms to allow the corporates to loot banks and flee the country. The banks are now saddled with `1.45 lakh crore NPAs.

Police kept Congress leaders including former minister D Sridhar Babu under house arrest, anticipating that they might create trouble at the CM’s meeting. As there was no proper water supply at the venue, people who turned up to listen to the Chief Minister, suffered.

YOUTH’S SELF-IMMOLATION BID AT CM’S MEET FOILED

A youth was detained for a self-immolation attempt during Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao’s public meeting here on Monday. Perumandra Ramesh of Illandakunta Mandal in Karimnagar district is an unemployed youth, police said.

He was detained after he poured kerosene on himself. Police said he had come to submit his plea to the CM for financial aid. According to the petition, his father, Perumandla Mallaiah, an artist, died due to an illness. Soon, Ramesh’s mother also suffered paralysis and was confined to bed. Ramesh said that despite completing his B Ed, he could not get a job and struggled to support his family.

PEDDAPALLI: In a fresh offensive against the BJP, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday declared that the time had come to rid the country of BJP in the next elections. “The next government will be the farmers’ as the country would become BJP-mukt,” he said. “The people will chase away the BJP and form the ‘farmers’ government’ after the next elections at the Centre,” Rao declared. Addressing a huge gathering after inaugurating an integrated collector’s complex here, the Chief Minister asked the people whether he should play a key role in national politics or not. He said the farmers’ representatives from 26 States who called on him on Saturday and Sunday wanted him to start a new party at the national level and take a headlong plunge into national politics. He said that the farmers’ representatives who met him were all in praise of the schemes in force in Telangana and wanted them to be replicated all over the country. “They told me that such schemes were not in force in their respective states,” the Chief Minister said. The TRS supremo flayed the BJP government for rampant corruption in the country. ‘The Modi government supports the corporate sector at the expense of the poor. This apart, the BJP leaders themselves are involved in corruption,” he said, describing them as plunderers and vultures and their followers in the State as those who were carrying their footwear, mortgaging the self-respect of Telangana at their feet. He recalled how the people of Sri Lanka had reacted when the word got around that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked the government there to favour a corporate of his choice in awarding works. The people had raised the slogan “Modi go back”. “Does this bring respect to our country,” he asked. He heckled the government in Modi’s home state of Gujarat by referring to the hooch tragedy that took place recently in which 79 people had died. The BJP leaders keep saying that Gujarat is the home state of the father of the nation and that prohibition was in force. But adulterated liquor is flowing freely all over the State, he said. He said after the creation of the Peddapalli district, development in all sectors became rapid. In the SCCL, the dependents of employees who died in service were getting jobs quickly and the district now has a medical college. But the BJP was trying to privatise even SCCL coal mines. The BJP is tormenting the people with additional imposts all the time. He said, “It has hiked the price of gas, petrol, diesel, milk, textile products, and even crematoria. But it had no qualms to allow the corporates to loot banks and flee the country. The banks are now saddled with `1.45 lakh crore NPAs. Police kept Congress leaders including former minister D Sridhar Babu under house arrest, anticipating that they might create trouble at the CM’s meeting. As there was no proper water supply at the venue, people who turned up to listen to the Chief Minister, suffered. YOUTH’S SELF-IMMOLATION BID AT CM’S MEET FOILED A youth was detained for a self-immolation attempt during Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao’s public meeting here on Monday. Perumandra Ramesh of Illandakunta Mandal in Karimnagar district is an unemployed youth, police said. He was detained after he poured kerosene on himself. Police said he had come to submit his plea to the CM for financial aid. According to the petition, his father, Perumandla Mallaiah, an artist, died due to an illness. Soon, Ramesh’s mother also suffered paralysis and was confined to bed. Ramesh said that despite completing his B Ed, he could not get a job and struggled to support his family.